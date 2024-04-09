Dreams FC Coach Extols Kurt

Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC’s head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has lauded Ghana Football president, Kurt Okraku for the unwavering support for their historic CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

On Sunday, the ‘Still Believe’ men defied the odds to reach the semifinals in their maiden attempt at the competition, after a dramatic victory over Stade Malien of Mali.

To the Dreams coach, the pivotal role played by Okraku in their journey, clearly demonstrates the unwavering belief in the squad and his decision to allow them to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He said after the game, “The directors didn’t want us to, but the main man Kurt disagreed with them, and I’m sure we didn’t disappoint him.”

Dreams FC now set to face either Zamalek SC or Future FC in the semifinals, and of course their remarkable run has not only secured their place in history as the first Ghanaian club to advance past the first round of a CAF Interclub competition in 20 years but also propelled them into uncharted territory as they eye continental glory.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum