EC Announces April 30 For Ejisu By-election To Replace John Kumah

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the by-election for the Ejisu constituency will take place on April 30, 2024, following the untimely passing of the 45-year-old Member of Parliament, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

John Kumah, who succumbed to a brief illness, left behind a wife and six children, plunging the constituency into a period of mourning and political transition.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has witnessed significant activity in preparation for the upcoming by-election, with all nine aspirants seeking to contest the party’s Parliamentary primary granted clearance by the vetting committee on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

A candidate will be elected on Saturday.

Nominations for the NPP’s parliamentary primary were opened on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and by the deadline on Thursday, April 4, all nine aspiring candidates had successfully filed their candidatures, setting the stage for a competitive selection process.

The NPP is set to elect its parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024, marking a crucial step in determining the party’s representation in the region.

As of now, no other political party has formally indicated interest in contesting the forthcoming by-election. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that it is still deliberating on whether to participate in the electoral process, underscoring the significance of the decision in shaping the political landscape of Ejisu.

With an atmosphere of anticipation and political engagement enveloping the constituency, the upcoming by-election is poised to be a defining moment for both the NPP and potential contenders as they vie for the opportunity to represent Ejisu in Parliament.

