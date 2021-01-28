Dignitaries at Rawlings’ funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, were among dignitaries who attended former President Jerry John Rawlings’s state funeral at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Also in attendance were Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the wife of the late former President Rawlings, their four children and members of the bereaved family, were also present.

Other dignitaries include; Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament; Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah; former Presidents: John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, and the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

African leaders who attended the funeral are Liberia’s President George Manneh Weah and his wife Clar Marie Duncan Weah, President Dr Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and his wife Fatima Maada Bio and former President Thomas Boni Yayi of Benin.

The rest were; Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister of Benin, and Dr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Traditional rulers from across the country also attended the state funeral.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene’s delegation was led by Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, Kumawumanhene; while the Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Abukari’s delegation was led by Kar-Naa Naatogmah, the Paramount Chief of Karaga.

Other chiefs the Ghana News Agency saw at the funeral grounds were Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VII, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Breman Asikuma Traditional area, with Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyehene’s delegation led by Daasebre Nyarko Essuman, Oseawuohene of Akyem Wenchi.

Chiefs from the Greater Accra Region, who participated in the funeral included; Nii Amar Noryaa I, Nii Boi Mantse; Nii Ayikai III, Akamanjen Mantse; Nii Ahene Nuunoo, Abola Mantse and Chief Advisor to the Ga Mantse; and Nii Akrong Adjeshie, Abola Djaasetse.

The rest were; Nii Darku Penin I, Senahene of Otablohum; Nii Obrempong II, Ablekuma Seintse; Nii Quo Donkor II, Chief of Asere Tsono, Ga Mashi and Member of the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Also in attendance were Members of Parliament (MPs), former ministers of state, ministers designate, senior government officials, representatives of African governments, members of the diplomatic community and Ghanaians from the 16 regions of the country.

GNA