Gov’t Announces Free Covid-19 Tests At Public Labs

The government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has directed public laboratories in the country to offer free Covid-19 tests for all walk-in requests from persons with ill health, contact tracing and those exposed to the infection.

In a statement issued by the MoH and signed by its Ag. Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the public Covid-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can only charge travellers for testing.

“All walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources,” the statement indicated. “All public health laboratories are to take note and comply.”

Below is the list of public health laboratories

National Public Health Reference Laboratory,

Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research

Kumasi Center for collaborative Research

Veterinary Services Department- Labone

Veterinary Services Department- Takoradi

Public Health Reference Laboratory -Sekondi-Tarkoradi

University Health and Allied Sciences Laboratory – Ho

MDS-LANCET- East Legon

Nyaho Diagnostic Laboratory -Accra

AKAI House Laboratory- Accra

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research- Accra

LEDing Medical Laboratory

The Trust Hospital Company Ltd

Synlab Ghana

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri