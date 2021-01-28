Gov’t Announces Free Covid-19 Tests At Public Labs

The government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has directed public laboratories in the country to offer free Covid-19 tests for all walk-in requests from persons with ill health, contact tracing and those exposed to the infection.
In a statement issued by the MoH and signed by its Ag. Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the public Covid-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can only charge travellers for testing.
“All walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources,” the statement indicated. “All public health laboratories are to take note and comply.”
Below is the list of public health laboratories
National Public Health Reference Laboratory,
Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research
Kumasi Center for collaborative Research
Veterinary Services Department- Labone
Veterinary Services Department- Takoradi
Public Health Reference Laboratory -Sekondi-Tarkoradi
University Health and Allied Sciences Laboratory – Ho
MDS-LANCET- East Legon
Nyaho Diagnostic Laboratory -Accra
AKAI House Laboratory- Accra
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research- Accra
LEDing Medical Laboratory
The Trust Hospital Company Ltd
Synlab Ghana
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri