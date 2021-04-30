Directive on ending prospecting in forest reserves takes effect

The directive by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for all reconnaissance licenses, prospecting and exploration in forest reserves to be brought to an end, takes effect from today, Friday, April 30, 2021.

It would be recalled that the Minister served the directive on April 21, 2021 and it was published on April 23, 2021.

A statement issued by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry on Friday, April 30, 2021, said “all Prospecting and/or Reconnaissance activities in all Forest Reserves in Ghana, are to cease and all equipment for such purposes evacuated.”

The statement signed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, said “Regional Security Councils across the country, which are already mandated to enforce all the laws, regulations and/or directives in the mining sector, have been put in readiness to ensure enforcement of these directives. In this regard, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, met with all Regional Ministers and relevant sector Ministers on Wednesday 28th April, 2021 at the Jubilee House, during which meeting, H.E the President designated Forest Reserves and Waterbodies as “RED ZONES” and directed strict enforcement accordingly.

Additionally, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has constituted a monitoring and evaluation team to ensure the enforcement of these measures.”

According to the statement, “The Team has set up a situation room at the Mezzanine Floor of Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) which will be operational on weekdays from Tuesday 4th May, 2021 between the hours of 10:00am and 4:00pm.”

“Citizens, civil society, the media and the general public are encouraged to report any flouting of these directives or any other illegality relating to the mining sector. “

“The situation room may be contacted via telephone numbers 020 5001978 / 0303 941743 and e-mail – mlnr.ghana@gmail.com.

Also, in accordance with the highest standards of transparency, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has tasked the Minerals and Forestry Commissions to publish the list of companies holding prospecting and or reconnaissance licenses in Forest Reserves by close of working day on Friday, 7th May, 2021.”

“Whiles the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is encouraged by the response of the nation, the ongoing operations of the security agencies, and, in some cases modest progress in this endeavour, we continue to call on the Ghanaian Public to support our efforts to sanitize the small scale mining sector and reiterates the overriding necessity for a broad-based, non-partisan and collective strive to rid the sector of illegalities which continue to threaten our very survival.”

By Melvin Tarlue