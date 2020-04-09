Disabled Athletes Beg For Govt Support

Samson Deen

THE NATIONAL Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC), the governing body of Para Sports in the country, is appealing to government to offer some financial assistance to disabled athletes in the country.

According to the group, the partial lockdown in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, occasioned by the deadly Covid-19, is having adverse effect on them and so they require immediate government support to survive.

President of the NPC-Ghana, Samson Deen, making the appeal said the disabled athletes do not have any source of income due to their disabilities as they solely rely on their sporting events to get some income to fend for themselves.

Unfortunately, Samson Deen lamented that all the upcoming international tournaments, which would have helped to improve the financial situation of disabled athletes, have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our athletes are in a state of despair following the cancellation of two major sporting events this year, the maiden edition of All Africa Paralympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games”, the NPC-Ghana President bemoaned.

“The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, the governing body of Para sports and the Paralympic Movement in Ghana, appeal to be considered under government stimulus package and relief support programme to help alleviate the plight of this special vulnerable, especially those in areas affected by the lockdown.

“The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana is ready to provide requisite information and cooperation with government and any state agency responsible for the relief programme to ensure that any support approved and received gets to the appropriate and rightful beneficiaries within the fraternity”.

Samson Deen also commended the government, especially President Akufo-Addo for the pragmatic policies he has put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the country, urging government to sustain its splendid works.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi