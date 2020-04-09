COVID-19: Glico Provides Essentials To Prisons Service

GLICO, the one-stop shop for insurance and financial services in Ghana, has donated various essential items to the Ghana Prisons Service to assist in preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

The items included large quantities of Veronica buckets, gallons of hand sanitizers, boxes of vitamin C tablets and thermometer guns.

At a presentation at the Prisons Headquarters, Chief Executive Officer of GLICO Group, Forkuo Kyei expressed concern that in times like these, it is the vulnerable that suffers the most because they cannot afford the key essentials to protect themselves.

It is for this reason that GLICO presented these items to the Ghana Prisons Service to assist in protecting inmates and wardens.

Mr Kyei said COVID-19 has provided the opportunity to observe key hygienic rules.

He stressed the need to observe basic hygienic practices such as washing of hands, coughing and sneezing in the elbows, using hand sanitizers and tissues, keeping the environment clean of among others.

Receiving the items, Director General, Patrick Darko-Missah, expressed gratitude to the leadership of GLICO for providing the item.

He indicated that a lot of measures have been put in place at all 46 prisons nationwide to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some of themeasures include: Intensive education of inmates on the virus; re-structuring of wardens so that those who commute to work do not unconsciously import the virus into the prisons and provision of essentials to ensure personal hygiene and most importantly washing of hands.

Mr. Darko-Missah further showed appreciation to GLICO for the usual support.

“We always come to you for support and you assist us, but it is best to give when we haven’t asked and to this we are grateful,” he emphasized.

Some of GLICO officials at the event were Maame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng – Managing Director for Glico Life, Andrew Achampong-Kyei – Managing Director for GLICO General, Nana Efua Rockson – Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing and Ladonna Buahin – Chief Operations Officer for Glico Life.