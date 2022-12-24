Disabled Pupil Rescued After Daily Guide’s Report

Ishawu Sharif, a physically challenged pupil of Dakpema Primary school at Changli, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis has received support after DGN Online reported about his ordeal.

Before the support, Ishawu risked dropping out of school due to the rickety nature of his walker which aids him to move from his home to the school.

Ishawu Sharif received a brand new Tricycle, school uniforms, footwear, a school bag, a bag of rice, cooking oil, tomatoes, books, pens/pencils, and socks among others learning materials.

Executive Director, Hopin Academy, MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy, who read about the ordeal of Ishawu Sharif decided to come to his aid and urged him to take his education seriously to enable him public to support the disability society saying “ every human deserves a dignified life and so I will appeal to the public to help persons with disability live a healthy life despite their physical challenges.”

It will be recalled that DGN Online reported that Ishawu spends about 40 minutes walking with his walker to school and on a normal day, he spends 15 minutes from his home to the school.

A journey by DGN Online with Ishawu from his home to the school revealed that his walker had developed cracks, weak tyres, and metals which caused him to stop and fix them on countless occasions before he got to school.

According to Ishawu, he gets tired by the time he arrives at school due to the rickety walker which he said affects his concentration in school.

“ I sometimes get tired and even sleep in class because I get tired of pushing the walker and because some parts are spoilt it delays me in reporting to school on time but I have no choice because that is my only means of movement. I want to appeal to anybody who can help to provide me with a new walker or tricycle.”

Madam Salifu Sanatu, the unemployed mother of Ishawu, thanked individuals who supported her son adding that the support will go a long way to improve his movement to school as well as enhance his education.

“ This support is a blessing to us as a family, like I told you the other time, I am sick and cannot work and so life has not been easy for me to enable me to provide everything for my son. I am grateful to all those who contributed to support my son’s education.”

She further pleaded for support to purchase a refrigerator to start a pure water business to enable her to earn something to take care of sharif and his siblings.

Mr. Haruna Amin, an uncle of Sharif, on behalf of the family thanked donors for the support and promised that they will ensure that the items will be used properly for the betterment of their son.

Sustainable Development Goal 4 which Ghana is signed onto calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale