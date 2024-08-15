DISEC Prevents Farmers, Traditional Authority Clash

A scene during the meeting

THE TIMELY intervention of the Asutifi South District Security Council in the Ahafo Region has prevented further clashes between farmers along the Desiri Forest Reserve and some agents from the traditional authority.

The quick intervention by the District Chief Executive, Robert Dwomoh Mensah, and his lieutenants, foiled another clash between the two groups.

The clash occurred when the chiefs ordered the demarcation and sharing of parts of the cocoa farms claiming the land belonged to the traditional authorities.

This decision by the traditional authorities (Akwaboa Traditional Council) did not go down well with the farmers and resulted in an earlier confrontation causing fear and panic among communities along the forest reserve in the Ahafo Region.

Speaking to Daily Guide after the peace meeting, Mr. Mensah explained that the Desiri Forest was acquired in 1952 from the chiefs to use as a reserve but unfortunately the purpose for which it was acquired was defeated along the line hence communities living along the reserve encroached on it and started cultivating cocoa.

After a heated argument that nearly resulted in a scuffle during the meeting to broker peace, heads finally cooled between the representatives of Akwaboahene, and leaders of the farmers.

The chiefs insisted the land must revert back to them since it is no longer serving its purpose.

The farmers alleged some unknown persons backed by the chiefs are forcing them to agree to sharing their cocoa farms which they vehemently objected.

One of the farmers noted, “because we don’t want to put the law into our own hands and face the encroachers on our cocoa farms, we decided to honour the invitation of the assembly for an amicable settlement before it degenerates into bloodshed,” he said.

After the meeting, the DCE told the paper the chiefs had agreed to present a petition to the government through the Forestry Commission to revert the land back to them if the purpose for which it was acquired is no longer viable.

The farmers expressed satisfaction with the outcome and were asked to go back and work on the land until a decision is taken.

The Krontrehene of Akwaboa Traditional Council, Nana Amoaten Tufour, said the outcome of the meeting would be relayed to the Akwaboahene but was happy the misunderstanding was settled amicably.

Kwabena Amoah, the farmers representative also expressed satisfaction for the intervention of the DCE and the Goaso Municipal Police Commander.

The DCE thanked the parties for their understanding saying the situation had created fear and panic within the communities and asked them to go and work in peace.

Some of the affected communities include Timbeti, Akotousu, Abekwasi, Owe, Parkisu, Asoredinho and others.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Hweidiem