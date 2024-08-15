Govt Pays Western Railway Compensations

Some residents going through the compensation process

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has started the process of compensating individuals and communities whose lands have been acquired for the construction of the Western railway from Takoradi Port to Huni Valley on Standard Gauge Single Track.

The payment of compensations which is to allow for the construction of the rail line completes the Phase two, Stage one of Land Acquisition for the project.

The approximately 78 kilometre project being undertaking by Amandi Investment Limited will include reconfiguration of the lines at the Takoradi Port and the Nsuta Manganese Mines.

The Contract for the Project was signed in June 2020 and in July 2022, following the meeting of contract conditions, the President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction to commence.

Nana Ama Opoku, Assistant Manager, Corporate Affairs of GRDA told journalists that after the feasibility study was done, it was realised that the old rail lines could not be used for the project.

“So this government saw the need to create new standard gauge lines which will pass through some places and communities,” she said.

“Some lands needed to be acquired compulsorily to enable conformance to Standard Gauge (SG) railway line design and construction specifications,” she explained.

She revealed that the longest of the acquisitions was to the north-east of Tarkwa also known as the Tarkwa Variant.

Nana Ama Opoku said because of the development of the Tarkwa township there was the need for deviation of the rail line to the outskirt of Tarkwa. “This is to reduce inconvenience and high cost of demolition,” she added..

She mentioned the communities the rail line will pass through as Brenuakyem, Bogrekrom, Kwabedu, New Atuabo and New Ndadieso.

“So definitely, some structures and crops will be affected and we are here to pay compensations to the owners of the affected crops and structures”, she added.

She mentioned that the affected properties were valuated by the Land Valuation Division (LVD) of the Lands Commission.

Adams Tahiru, Assistant Manager, Corporate Affairs of GRDA appealed to the affected persons to exercise restraint to enable the validation of their claims and progress of the project.

He mentioned that the payments were being done in three phases adding “The phase one involves the payment of compensations for affected farms or crops, the second is for affected buildings and the third is for affected lands”.

He continued, “Where we are now is the phase two which involves compensations for affected buildings and other structures”.

He revealed that all compensation payments are being made through cheques only to ensure transparency and security adding, “This has got nothing to do with politics but for the benefit of the citizens”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa