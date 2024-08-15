Mother, Three Sons Burnt To Death

Part of the burnt house

A thirty-five-year-old mother, Regina Ankomah, and her three sons aged two, four and seven years have reportedly encountered their tragic death after fire gutted their home at Twifo Hemang Zongo in the Heman lower Denkyire District of the Central Region.

According to report, the inferno started around 12am on Saturday.

Some neighbours, who witnessed the incident, said they suspected that the inferno was caused by candlelight after the power outage they faced on Saturday evening.

According to them, they immediately called the fire service from Twifo Praso to come to the scene when they sensed the fire, but sadly, the mother and her three sons were burnt beyond recognition due to the intense flames before the fire service could get there.

Also, properties in the house were burnt to ashes beyond recognition, leaving behind a scene of utter devastation.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation by the fire service.

The bodies of the mother and three sons known to be Nana Yaw, Nana Acheampong and Prince Osei Agyemang have been deposited in the Twifo Praso Government Mortuary by the fire service and the police for further investigations.

By Janet Odei Amponsah