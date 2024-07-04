Dismissal Of Young Employees At VALCO Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events at the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO), 62 young recruits from various regions, enlisted earlier this year under the tenure of Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the former Chief Executive Officer of the company, have been reportedly handed letters of dismissal by his successor, Kinsley Aboagye Gyedu.

The abrupt dismissal has stirred controversy as allegations surfaced suggesting that the decision to relieve these individuals may be linked to their perceived affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Notably among those reportedly affected are Alhaji Sabo, the Greater Accra Regional Communications Director, alongside Constituency and Polling station executives hailing from Accra, Tema, and other regions in Ghana.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Kinsley Aboagye Gyedu, the current CEO and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani, is accused of replacing the dismissed employees with individuals aligned with his political circle.

It is alleged that he exploited his position and influence within the Valco Union framework to orchestrate the removal of these energetic youth from their employment.

While union members are said to have voiced dissent against the sweeping dismissals initiated by the CEO, claiming lack of justification behind the move, reports indicate that a coalition of executives ultimately lent support to the controversial decision.

Expressing astonishment over this divisive action, the Greater Accra Regional Minister confirmed the unfortunate development, pointing out that the unceremonious termination of workers was particularly troubling given its potential implications on party dynamics within the organization.

Appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for intervention, the Regional Minister urged swift corrective measures to address what appears to be a case of politically motivated purges within VALCO.

The call for presidential intervention underscores growing concerns over alleged manipulation of employment practices for partisan gain.

By Vincent Kubi