NPP Set To Unveil Running Mate On July 9

Excitement surges within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) camp as preparations are underway to officially introduce the party’s running mate to the flagbearer on Tuesday, July 9 in a grand ceremony set to take place at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.

This announcement was made by the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), through a social media post ahead of pivotal National Executive Committee and National Council meetings currently undergoing at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

In a statement shared online, Nana B declared, “Official outdooring ceremony of NPP running mate (Napo) Tuesday 9th July 2024, Kumasi Jubilee Park, 2 PM sharp,” indicating the eagerly anticipated unveiling event.

It is noteworthy that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had previously put forth the nomination of Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as his chosen running mate for the upcoming 2024 general elections. This move marks a significant step towards shaping the party’s strategy for the electoral contest ahead.

Nana B further emphasized in an earlier communication, “H.E Bawumia has today, 1st July 2024, formally informed National Officers of the NPP of his nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.” The nomination process culminated in a presentation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s candidacy to the majority caucus of Parliament, heralding an important milestone in the selection process.

Awaiting formal endorsement from the National Council, which serves as the final approving body within the NPP structure, the forthcoming ceremony in Kumasi holds great significance for party members, supporters, and political observers keen on witnessing this crucial development unfold.

By Vincent Kubi