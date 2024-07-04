Include Climate Actions In Manifestos – Parties Urged

Glory Emmanuella Appiah speaking at the event

As Ghana prepares for its elections this year, political parties and actors have been urged to incorporate climate change resolutions in their manifestos as they go about their campaign programmes.

Speaking at the Climate for Peace Dialogue and Kokuromotie for Climate Awards in Accra, National Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM) – main organizers of the programme – Glory Emmanuella Appiah, stressed on the need for the government and all political parties and actors to prioritize environmental protection and invest in interventions aimed at creating awareness on the phenomenon so as to protect the planet.

This, she explained, would augment efforts by relevant stakeholders in combating the phenomenon, adding that by including climate actions in their manifestos, it would enable them implement such interventions and also allow citizens to hold them accountable in the fight against climate change.

“We must ask for a green Ghana from our politicians and task them for its implementation,” she stated, adding that the incidence of high cost of basic commodities including food items would be addressed if climate change is addressed.

Miss Appiah also urged the youth to hold political leaders, especially Members of Parliament (MPs) in their respective areas accountable on climate change actions.

Efua Nyamekye Appiah of the Youth Climate Council, charged Ghanaian youth to, “be vigilant and steadfast” in the face of climate crisis, saying that the sustainable development of the country lied in their hands.

She, therefore, charged the youth to embark on vigorous education campaigns nationwide on climate change and its attendant adverse impact on life, especially those in vulnerable communities.

She also advocated for the introduction of climate change-related courses and subjects in the country’s educational curriculum, saying it would lead to the effective empowerment of the youth; as well as the provision of incentives for climate change fighters to enable them advance their advocacy to attain large numbers of climate protectors.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio