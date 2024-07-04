Larris Academy Cleans Environs

Students of Larries Academy during the exercise

Private educational institution, Larris Academy, has embarked on a community clean-up exercise to clear all debris and litters from local taxi stations and its environs.

During the exercise, streets and pavements were swept, and areas overgrown with weeds were cleared. The debris collected was then deposited into waste tricycles for proper disposal.

Speaking with Daily Guide, headmaster of Larris Academy, Micheal O. Agyeman, said the school’s curriculum, speaks about the importance of keeping the environment clean, sanitise and hygienic, hence the exercise to clean the environment and to also support the Ga state as it prepares towards the Homowo festival.

He, also, stated that, the exercise was to create the right ambience for young children to learn within a clean environment.

Mr. Agyemang said to stay away from diseases and sickness; the environment must be kept clean always.

He also encouraged other schools to follow their footsteps and initiate similar exercises to clean their surroundings as and when they deem it fit.

“Let’s not wait for the whole place to choke with litters before we decide to clean the communities,” he advised.

He, therefore, advised the students to abide by the discipline and training they are being given and to become citizens of the country and not spectators.

Proprietor of the School, Lawrence Kumah, called on community members to support such initiatives as it has a positive impact on the environment and their health.

“I think it is an eye opener to those living around that they must also take good care of the environment because the environment is very important to us,” he said.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak