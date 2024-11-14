‘Disregard Kurt Third Term Rumours’

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has dismissed reports suggesting that GFA President, Kurt Okraku, intends to pursue a third term, urging the public to treat these claims as mere rumours until any official statement is made.

Armstrong-Mortagbe noted that Okraku, who began his first term in 2019 after a close presidential race and won a second term unopposed in 2023, has consistently emphasised that he has three years left to fulfil his commitments to Ghana’s football ecosystem.

“This three-term conversation is purely speculative and a rumour at this point. Until there is an official statement or tangible evidence supporting such claims, I advise everyone to treat it as a mere rumour,” Armstrong-Mortagbe stated on Connect 97.1 FM.

“At the GFA, Kurt always reminds us he has only three years left to achieve what he promised the football ecosystem.

“Current statutes allow the GFA President to serve only two terms, and any potential for a third term would require significant amendments to the 2019 regulations,” he pointed out.