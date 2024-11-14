Eve By Boz Unveiled In Accra: Discover The Brand Transforming Ghana’s Beauty Landscape

Eve by Boz, the dynamic beauty and lifestyle brand founded by celebrated global executive Bozoma Saint John, proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters in Accra, Ghana. Focused on delivering high-quality hair extensions, hair care products and beauty accessories, Eve by Boz is committed to bringing innovative, locally produced beauty solutions to consumers while honouring Ghana’s rich heritage.

Returning to her Ghanaian roots, Bozoma Saint John brings a wealth of experience from her impactful career leading global brands, including Netflix, Apple Music, Uber, PepsiCo, and Endeavor. Known for her ability to drive cultural relevance and connect deeply with diverse audiences, Bozoma now channels her expertise into this new venture, which aims to celebrate and elevate Ghanaian beauty on an international scale.

Empowering Ghana’s Beauty Industry and Economic Development

The Eve by Boz headquarters will not only oversee the creation of premium haircare and beauty products but also serve as a central hub for brand development, innovation, and community engagement. “Establishing Eve by Boz’s headquarters here in Ghana is more than just a business decision; it’s a personal journey,” Bozoma shared. “This brand is about celebrating the beauty and heritage of African culture while investing in our local talent and resources to produce world-class beauty products.”

Eve by Boz aims to set new standards for quality and craftsmanship in Ghana’s beauty sector, inspiring pride in locally made products with ingredients sourced from Ghanaian soil. The brand seeks to empower Ghanaians by creating beauty solutions that resonate locally and reflect global standards, showcasing the potential of Ghanaian innovation on an international stage.

About EVE by Boz

Eve by Boz is a Ghana-based haircare and beauty accessories brand founded by Bozoma Saint John, dedicated to producing high-quality products that blend African cultural pride with international standards. With a mission to inspire authenticity and empowerment, Eve by Boz is positioned to shape a new narrative for Ghanaian beauty globally.

Eve by Boz will be sold globally online at www.evebyboz.com. However, the only place to buy at retail in the world is at the Eve by Boz HQ in Accra.

For more information on Eve by Boz or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Name: Dorien Toku

Phone Number: +233 539193454

Email Address: dorien@evebyboz.com