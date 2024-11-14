Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Partners Wahu Mobility to Empower Gig Economy Riders

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC, a subsidiary of Letshego Africa (Letshego Group) has announced a new partnership with Wahu Mobility to empower Ghana’s growing gig economy by offering eligible riders financing solutions to access Wahu’s eBikes through a unique ride-to-own model.

Wahu Mobility is a Ghanaian e-mobility start-up pioneering in the design, manufacturing, and sales of electric bicycles (eBikes).

In a statement issued by Leshego Ghana Savings and Loans said the partnership is also set to empower Ghana’s growing gig economy by offering eligible riders financing solutions to access Wahu’s eBikes through a unique ride-to-own model, enabling riders to start earning immediately.

Letshego Ghana and Wahu Mobility partnership will also provide gig economy riders access to eBikes through a flexible ride-to-own financing model, affordable, eco-friendly eBikes for delivery riders, supporting Ghana’s green mobility shift.

According to the company, the collaboration will boosts income potential for riders which align with Letshego’s mission to enhance economic opportunities while improving lives by creating accessible financial opportunities and fostering economic growth across communities.

Wahu’s ride-to-own eBike solution provides Ghanaian delivery riders, especially riders within the growing food and parcel delivery sector with immediate earning potential, addressing one of the biggest barriers for delivery riders in Ghana: upfront ownership costs.

Through Letshego Ghana’s partnership with Wahu Mobility, riders can now access a pre-financing solution that allows them to purchase eBikes without the initial financial burden, enabling them to start their journeys toward ownership while generating income.

It said the initiative is expected to benefit thousands of riders, fostering entrepreneurship and supporting Ghana’s transition to sustainable, eco-friendly transportation solutions.

It indicated that with this solution, riders will have flexible payment options between 12 and 24 months.

Commenting on the partnership, at the signing ceremony, held at Wahu factory, Chief Executive of Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans, Nii Amankra Tetteh, CEO of Letshego Ghana savings and Loans said, “Partnering with Wahu will allow the company to create positive financial solutions that go beyond traditional financial services by making eBikes accessible to delivery riders through innovative financing.

“We are not only supporting their economic potential but also contributing to environmentally friendly transportation in Ghana. This partnership aligns perfectly with Letshego’s commitment to improving lives across communities.” he stated

Valerie Labi, Co-Founder & CEO of Wahu Mobility, also indicated that mobility and financial inclusion were fundamental to freedom and that the partnership will go a long way to empower young men and women in communities to become productive contributors to society.

She added, “Our goal is to make vehicle ownership affordable across our market and continent, enabling delivery riders to partner with us to acquire electric vehicles and transition away from petrol. This shift not only empowers riders but also helps preserve our environment”

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC is a licensed financial services provider, providing innovative solutions to individuals across the public and private sectors, as well as supporting Micro and Small Entrepreneurs. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Letshego Africa and operates with 16 physical outlets.