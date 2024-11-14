EC Kicks Off Distribution Of Ballot Papers

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of EC

Electoral Commission (EC) has kicked off the nationwide distribution of ballot papers today, November 14, 2024 in preparation for the highly anticipated December 7 elections.

This move marks a significant milestone in the EC’s month-long preparations, which have included finalizing voter registration, allocating polling stations, and training election officers.

Distribution Schedule

The EC has outlined a phased distribution plan, with the Greater Accra Region being the first to receive ballot papers today.

Tomorrow, November 15, Central, Western, Savannah, and Upper West Regions will follow suit.

Ashanti, Ahafo, and Western North Regions will receive their ballot papers on Saturday, November 16.

Security Measures

To ensure the integrity of the electoral process, the EC has implemented strict security measures.

The Ballot papers will be stored in secure police facilities in each region until election day. On December 7, the papers will be handed over to officials in the presence of party representatives, guaranteeing transparency.

Background and Preparations

Ghana’s electoral process has been underway for months.

The EC has registered over 18.7 million voters and established 40,975 polling stations across the country.

This election will see 15 political parties contesting, with the two main contenders being the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Electoral Commission’s Assurance

The EC has reassured the public that measures are in place to prevent tampering or unauthorized access to ballot papers.

With the distribution of ballot papers now underway, Ghanaians can expect a free and fair election on December 7.

BY Daniel Bampoe