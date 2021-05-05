‘Disregard purported increase in transport fares’

The Road Transport Operators have called on all stakeholders to disregard any purported increase in transport fares.

In a statement jointly signed by Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary of Ghana Private Road Transport Union, and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, the Transport Operators said following recent increase in the price of petroleum product , they commenced negotiations with stakeholders to determine an appropriate fare adjustment acceptable to all operators and the general public.

It said the next round of negotiation has been scheduled for next week by which time, the appropriate fare adjustment would be made known to the general public.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue