It’s An All English Champions League Final: Chelsea vs Man City

This season’s UEFA Champions League Final will be played by two English clubs.

Chelsea and Manchester City both qualified for the final this year after knocking out their French and Spanish opponents in the semifinals.

Manchester City knocked out Paris Saint-Germain on a 4-1 aggregate on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Riyad Mahrez scored three of Man City’s four goals.

Chelsea succeeded in knocking out Real Madrid on Wednesday night, May 5, 2021. Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored the two goals in England to end the semifinal encounter on a 3-1 aggregate in favor of Chelsea.

Frank Lampard got Chelsea through the group stages while former PSG coach sent them to the final.

The final is slated for May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.

By Melvin Tarlue