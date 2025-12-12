Division One League Super Cup Committee Holds First Meeting

Committee members

The newly reconstituted Division One League Super Cup Committee has kick-started preparations for the 2026 edition of the annual competition with its first official meeting, held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Boardroom.

The session marked the maiden gathering under the leadership of newly appointed chairman Rabeh El-Eter, whose tenure is expected to inject renewed energy into the planning and delivery of the pre-season tournament reserved for top-performing Division One League clubs.

The meeting brought together committee members Mohammed Alhassan, Samuel Arbuah, and Abdul Rahman Yakubu, who joined the chairman to deliberate on key areas shaping the 2026 tournament.

They were supported by representatives from the GFA’s Competitions and Communications Departments—Maxwell Casar Kemeh and Abdul Kadir Tophic—who provided technical and administrative guidance.

A major highlight of the discussions was the selection of a venue for next year’s Super Cup. The committee is currently reviewing several potential host locations across the country, with emphasis on facilities capable of accommodating teams, fans, and media partners. Further engagements with stakeholders will inform the final decision in the coming weeks.

The committee also explored possible timelines for the kickoff of the tournament. As the Super Cup continues to serve as a crucial curtain-raiser for the Division One League season, members are seeking a date that fits smoothly into the domestic football calendar while offering participating clubs sufficient preparation time.

Sponsorship was another key topic on the agenda. The committee underscored the need to secure strong corporate backing to boost the tournament’s visibility and long-term viability.

Engagements with prospective sponsors are expected to begin soon, with the goal of attracting partners who share the vision of elevating Ghana’s second-tier football.

Preparations for the 2026 Division One League Super Cup are expected to intensify in the months ahead as the committee works toward delivering an improved and more competitive edition of the tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford