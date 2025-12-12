Frank Acheampong Ends Super League As Henan FC Top Scorer

Frank Acheampong

Ghana forward, Frank Acheampong, has wrapped up a spectacular season in China, finishing the recently ended Chinese Super League campaign with an impressive tally of 14 goals after 30 matches.

His explosive performance has cemented his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic and reliable attackers.

Acheampong’s goal haul marks a historic milestone for Henan FC, as he becomes the first African player to emerge as the club’s top scorer in a single Chinese Super League season.

His consistency and professionalism have earned him widespread praise across both in China and Ghana.

The 31-year-old attacker has been the driving force behind Henan’s frontline, delivering goals in crucial moments and keeping the club competitive throughout the season.

Supporters of Henan FC have hailed him as the spark that illuminated what had been a challenging period for the team.

Completing the season with 14 goals places Acheampong among the standout performers of the 2024/2025 Chinese Super League. His tally not only reflects his attacking brilliance but also his resilience and adaptability in a league filled with elite international and local talent.

Beyond league action, Acheampong also played a crucial role in Henan FC’s historic journey in the Chinese FA Cup, where the club made a dramatic return to the tournament after a 30-year absence. His influence was felt throughout their impressive cup run.