Women’s FA Cup Round Of 32 Draw Sets Up Exciting Battles

The draw for the 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Round of 32 has paved the way for an action-packed slate of fixtures across both the Northern and Southern Zones, with four days of thrilling knockout football scheduled from December 19–22, 2025.

In the Northern Zone, defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been handed a challenging encounter against Sung Shining Ladies, a fixture expected to test the champions’ resolve early in their title defense.

Other contenders, including FC Savannah, Fabulous Ladies, Anfani Ladies, Tamale Super Ladies, WA All Stars Ladies, and Bolga Sharp Arrows, will all be aiming to secure their places in the last 16 in what promises to be a fiercely competitive round.

Regional rivalries will also take centre stage as Gyagba Ladies, Fosu Royal Ladies, Nasara Ladies, and Dreamz Ladies prepare to lock horns, each determined to extend their FA Cup journey.

The Southern Zone features equally captivating matchups, headlined by a highly anticipated clash between Hasaacas Ladies and Essiam Socrates, two sides with strong cup pedigrees and ambitions of going deep into the competition.

Teams such as Army Ladies, Valued Girls, Cabfix Ladies, Jonina Ladies, FC Samatex Ladies, and Wisdom Ladies are also poised for intense battles as they push for qualification to the next stage.

With a mix of established powerhouses and rising challengers in the fray, fans can expect drama, upsets, and standout individual performances.

As the race for Women’s FA Cup glory intensifies, the Round of 32 promises to deliver excitement and compelling storylines across all venues.

BY Wletsu Ransford