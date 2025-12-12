Mike Tyson-Mayweather Exhibition Fight In Africa Set For March

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has revealed that his highly anticipated exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather is expected to take place in Africa in March 2026. The former heavyweight champion made the disclosure during a live appearance at An Experience With Mike Tyson last week.

Tyson, 59, expressed excitement about the planned showdown, saying “Floyd Mayweather, can you believe that? It’s gonna be in March, and it’s gonna be in Africa. This is gonna be incredible, it’s gonna break all the records. It’s gonna be one of the biggest events of this year’s sport.”

The fight was first announced in September as a spring 2026 exhibition, but no venue, date, or specific rules were confirmed at the time. Tyson’s comments suggest progress in the planning phase, although nothing has been officially announced.

Mayweather, 48, last fought professionally in November 2024, losing on points to Jake Paul in an eight-round contest. Tyson has not fought since his 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. and has been out of professional action since 2005.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an unbeaten record of 50-0 after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor, but he has since taken part in several exhibition bouts around the world.

Uncertainty has surrounded the Tyson–Mayweather exhibition, especially after talk of a potential rematch between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao, 46, confirmed in October that negotiations were ongoing for a second fight with Mayweather, saying the two camps were “almost agreeing” but still finalizing key details, with Las Vegas being considered as a venue.

Pacquiao returned to professional boxing earlier this year, fighting WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw, and has also been linked to a possible exhibition with former world champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

For now, fans await official confirmation, but Tyson’s latest comments have reignited buzz around what could become one of the biggest sporting spectacles of 2026.