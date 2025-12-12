Joe Mettle, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene Set For MTN Carols Festival

Joe Mettle, Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugen

Three of Ghana’s music icons will on Saturday, December 13, 2025, grace a star-studded show at this year’s MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at the Accra International Conference Centre.

They include award-winning gospel artiste Joe Mettle, highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, and acclaimed songwriter Kofi Kinaata. Their blend of inspirational and contemporary sounds is expected to ignite a memorable Christmas atmosphere for thousands of attendees.

Themed “The Heart of Christmas,” patrons are gearing up for a night of uplifting music, scripture readings, and festive celebration. With Joe Mettle, many are eager to listen to his powerful, soul-stirring vocals and meaningful Christian lyrics that resonate deeply with audiences, both locally and internationally.

He is expected to sing songs like – ‘Nya Gyidi’, ‘Onwawani – Medɔ Wo’, ‘Yesu Adi Nkunim’, ‘Nhyira’, ‘Turning Around’, ‘Mensuro’, and ‘Akokyem Nyame’ among others.

Kuami Eugene is known for his powerful vocals and energetic performances and credited with songs like ‘Do Better’, ‘Odo Asem’, ‘Problem’, ‘Lamine Yamal’, and ‘Y’ahitte Remix’ (featuring King Paluta) among others.

Kofi Kinaata, on the other hand, is also known for his electrifying performances drawing over 40,000 fans with a mix of high-energy Fante rap and captivating storytelling.

Patrons are expected to witness him perform tracks like ‘Auntie Ama’, ‘Abonsam’, and ‘Overthinking’, as well as his recently released song ‘Have Mercy 2’ which featured Sarkodie.

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has become one of MTN Ghana’s most cherished annual events, bringing together customers, families, stakeholders, and music lovers to reflect on the spiritual essence of Christmas.

Through a mix of traditional carols, live performances, and scripture readings, the event continues to highlight MTN’s commitment to community engagement and cultural celebration.

The programme begins at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to draw a large audience as the holiday season approaches.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke