‘DJs Must Venture Into Music Production’

Merqury Quaye

Renowned Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ), music producer and entrepreneur, Merqury Quaye, has appealed to DJs to venture into music production since they play a prominent role in taking Ghanaian music global.

According to the organiser of Ghana DJ Awards, internationally recognised Ghanaian hit songs receive much appraisal due to the help of the hardworking DJs who over the years have learned the dynamics of music better, than any other professional, including singers who influence our music to reach greater height.

He said the Ghana Djing industry over the years has evolved from music playback to creating music, adding “DJs are now in the realm of music production and organising huge festivals and concerts.”

Merqury Quaye acknowledged the Scottish DJ and musician, Calvin Harris as the world’s wealthiest DJ, saying, he produces music and headline concerts that earn as much as $50m annually at a net worth of $300m, and makes a huge part of his money from music royalties.

Other high-earning DJs like Tiesto, Marsh Mellow, and David Guetta all make their monies largely from music productions and concerts. Tiesto with a net worth of $170m will be embarking on his tour in Australia from March 2022.

The ‘Discuss’ producer acknowledged the likes of DJ Mpesempese, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Bass, DJ Mic Smith, and DJ Stanzy for having already chartered the path of music production.

He stressed that DJs have to learn what other people like; their feelings, what makes them smile, laugh, and dance; and then they use this information to inform their decisions on what music they should play. “Does this skill not put a DJ in a position to create great music?” he quizzed.

He encouraged young DJs to master their crafts in knowing the nitty-gritty of music to create the much-needed audience to promote Ghanaian music.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke