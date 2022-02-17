Already Song Wins Award

CELEBRATED AMERICAN singer, Beyoncé, has won the 2022 Best Collaboration of the Year award at the 18th Urban Music Awards with the song ‘Already’ which features Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and American rapper Major Lazer.

Beyoncé and Shatta Wale released the ‘Already’ song in 2019 on the Black Is King Album which also features other African acts such as Wikzid, Yemi Alade among others.

The Urban Music Awards is a hip-hop, R&B, dance, and soul music awards ceremony launched by Jordan Kensington in 2003 and now held in several countries. It recognises hardworking artistes across the world.

The awards also recognise the achievement of urban-based artistes, producers, DJs, radio stations, record labels among others. The winners are selected through an online public voting.

The Urban Music Awards on Twitter congratulated Beyoncé and Shatta Wale for winning the best collaboration category.

“Congratulations to @ Beyoncé ft @shattawalegh & @MAJORLAZER on winning Best Collaboration 2022 at the 18th Annual Urban Music Awards 2022,” Urban Music Awards shared on Twitter.

Shatta Wale’s fans are thrilled to know that he is being acknowledged as the song keeps making waves three years after its release.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid beats the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Rema, Joeboy, Falz, Fally Ipupa Diamond Platinum, Davido, Darina, and Burna Boy to win the Best African Artiste of the Year category.

Rapper Daddy Yankee won the South American Artiste of the Year, Esperanza as Best Jazz Act, Tayc as Artiste of the Year (France), Rebecca Garton – Best R&B Act, Dave – Best Male Act, Lurine Cato as Best Gospel Act, Soulja Boy – Most Creative Act of the Year.

D Double won Best Grime Act, Kelvin Davy White as Best Singer/Songwriter, Ghetts as Artiste of the Year (UK), Backroad Gee as Best Newcomer, and D Block (Europe) as Best Group.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke