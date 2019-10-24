DK Poison Petitions President Again

FLASHBACK: The president, DK®, Azumah Nelson, Asmah and other officials

Former world titlist, David Kotei (DK) Poison has appealed to president Akufo-Addo, passionately, to take a critical look at his age long outstanding arrears to the country.

Ghana is said to owe the boxer who is advancing in age to the tune of $45,000 after the latter offered it as loan to the country for a shipping transaction in the mid 70s.

DK, who won Ghana its first ever world title in boxing has since appealed to previous government administrations with no success.

Recently, the boxer crossed the path of the president at a short notice ahead of the launch of Ghana Boxing: ‘Celebration of Our World Champions’, a book that celebrates the country’s world champions and authored by Ekow Asmah.

In the meeting in Accra, President Akufo-Addo promised the boxer to look into the matter regarding settlement of the outstanding arrears.

The President said at the Accra meeting led by Asmah “I’m making no promises but we’ll look into it.”

In a voice note, the boxer said “…Mr. President, this is your son, you promised to look into my matter; this is a reminder of what you told me, I am hoping to hearing from you soon.”

The state since the 70s has failed to reimburse Poison $45, 000 of his $75, 000 purse in his second defense of his World Featherweight title against Shig Fukuyama, in Tokyo, in 1976.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum