Do It Again!…Bahmed Tells Kotoko

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh

Asante Kotoko former Board member, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed) has charged players of the club to replicate their performance that posted a 3-0 win over Nkana FC when they host Al-Hilal this Sunday in Kumasi.

The CEO of Bahmed Travel and Tours commended the team highly for their stellar performance in their CAF Confederation Cup tie against the Zambian side last Sunday.

He said in an interview that “You have come very far to relent. Do it like you did it against Nkana. That is the only way to guarantee your progress in the competition. You can do it, keep on keeping on till you make yourselves and Ghana proud. ”

Kotoko will be playing their last group stage home game against current Group C leaders, Al-Hilal; a side they lost 0-1 to in Omdurman, a few weeks ago.