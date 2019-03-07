Akonnor Gets Kwame Kyei’s Backing

CK Akonnor

Mr. KWAME Kyei, the Executive Board Chairman of Kotoko, has pledged his full support for the club’s trainer, CK Akonnor.

He stated that he and the Kotoko head coach are very close as they usually discuss Kotoko matters in a brotherly manner.

“Coach Akonnor has my full support as I have always given him the needed impetus to deliver for our dear club,” he said on radio.

Mr. Kwame Kyei said Coach Akonnor occupies an important position in Kotoko now as he trains the players daily.

“I have always given him the needed respect and support so that he can deliver for our great club,” the Kotoko guru noted.

Mr. Kyei expressed delight over Kotoko’s ability to wallop visiting Nkana FC of Zambia 3-0 in an African Confederation Cup game on Sunday.

He commended the teeming red army supporters of Kotoko for standing behind the team to chalk the important victory.

Mr. Kyei saluted Hearts of Oak supporters also and football fans in general, for rallying behind his club last Sunday.

He said his dream of leading Kotoko to conquer Africa this year is still intact saying, “with God all things are possible.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi





