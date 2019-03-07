Gyamfi Misses Al- Hilal Game

Emmanuel Gyamfi



KOTOKO WILL miss the services of attacker Emmanuel Gyamfi this coming Sunday.

Kotoko would host Al-Hilal of Sudan in an African Confederation Cup group game.

Gyamfi suffered a pesky injury when Kotoko nailed Nkana FC 3-0 in Kumasi last Sunday.

The nimble-footed attacker tapped home from close range to increase Kotoko’s tally to two.

That was the last of Gyamfi’s kicks in the game as he suffered an injury in his right leg.

Kotoko Deputy Coach, Akakpo Patron, disclosed that Gyamfi is out on Sunday.

He rued Kotoko’s inability to enjoy the services of Gyamfi, who is in great form.

Akakpo, however, assured that Kotoko have equally intelligent players to replace Gyamfi. “His absence will not affect the play of Kotoko as we host Al-Hilal on Sunday”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi