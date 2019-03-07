Top Clubs Target Rashid Sumaila

Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender, Rashid Sumaila, has emerged as a summer transfer target for French Ligue 1 side St Etienne and Danish SuperLiga side Randers FC.

Sumaila is currently in the books of Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after joining on a season-long loan from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia during the summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back was widely expected to depart the club during the winter transfer window after his inability to lock on regular playing spot.

Information indicate that French Ligue 1 giants, St Etienne and Danish side Randers FC, have expressed keen interest in acquiring the services of the Ghana international in the summer transfer window.

The former Asante Kotoko guardsman has a year left on his contract with Al Qadsia and should the club fail to allow him join any of these European clubs, he could leave on a free transfer when his contract ends.

Sumaila has played five matches in all competitions for Red Star Belgrade in the ongoing season and Sumaila is keen to regain his starting role if he landed in any of the deals that come his way.