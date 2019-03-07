Tim Godfrey, Diana Hamilton Headline Harvest Praise Concert

Diana Hamilton

This year’s edition of the ever-popular ‘Harvest Praise Concert’ will take place on Friday, April 19 at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The concert, which is being organised by Harvest International Ministries, will bring together Christians, gospel music lovers, as well as gospel artistes on one platform to celebrate Jesus Christ.

This year’s event has Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey and UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Diana Hamilton as the headline artistes.

The two international artistes will also be sharing the stage with a number of home-based gospel icons.

The programme, dubbed ‘Extreme Edition’, will also witness drama performance form the Harvest Theatre Group.

The Chairperson of the Harvest Praise Planning Committee, Dr. Gloria Folson, said what makes Harvest Praise an exceptional and enduring brand is its classic signature of a truly authentic worship experience.

She is confident that this year’s concert will truly be a life-changing experience.

Dr. Folson, however, encouraged patrons to throng to the Fantasy Dome because the night holds unlimited blessings for them.

Over the years, the gospel concert has witnessed performances from renowned international and local artistes such as Moses OK, Tagoe Sisters, Diana Hamilton, Kurt Carr, Bob Fitts, Vinesong, Darwin Hobbs, Todd Dulaney, Joe Mettle, Anthony Brown, KODA and a host of others.