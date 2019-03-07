BirthRight Concert Held In Ghana

The Sound Africa on stage

It was a night of thrills, fun and excitement as the BirthRight Annual Concert hit the capital for the first time in Africa last Friday, March 1.

Held at the National Theatre in Accra, attendees who were mostly African-Americans from the diaspora were treated to sensational music and dance performances from various artistes and groupings.

There were live musical performances from Farafina and Cross Rhodes, both from Washington DC, a beautiful cultural dance display from some students of the Ghana International School (GIS) and a sensational performance from The Sound Africa – an inter-generational West African drum dance company.

Highlife group, Kwan Pa, also treated the audience to heartwarming local highlife songs that kept the audience on their feet throughout their entire performance.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Diallo Sumbry, founder of the Adinkra Group, an African cultural edutainment resource and consulting company based in Washington, DC, expressed his delight about the success of the concert on an African soil, especially since this was the first time.

He confessed that he encountered several challenges in the build-up to the night, but was glad the event turned out to be a success at the end.

The BirthRight Annual Concert, which had been held in Washington DC over the past five years, is a family-oriented concert that celebrates the African cultural legacy through traditional and modern African drum, dance and theatre.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio