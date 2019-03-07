Greenstreet Initiates ‘Strategic Conversations’

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

The 2016 flag bearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has launched what he describes as ‘Strategic Conversations’.

According to him, decisions that continue to be implemented with scant concern for their effects have necessitated the launch of the ‘Strategic Conversations’ with all stakeholders in the Ghanaian society.

According to him, this new understanding and direction through strategic conversations would involve a serious exploration of alternative possible features which he said would be called ‘Strategic Scenarios’.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE on the sidelines of the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration held in Tamale in the Northern Region, he stressed “as we mark the 62nd birthday of our nation, it is very obvious to many Ghanaians that in this ever changing and complex world, region and country, there seems to be a current crisis of ideas and loss of faith in government and politics. It is very important therefore that we crystallize our understanding and direction.”

Whilst commending the Akufo-Addo government for this year’s ‘Peace and Unity’ theme, he indicated that “many people still believe their governments are out of reach and indifferent to popular opinion, just another group serving its own parochial interests”

“From the unemployed to nationalists, businessmen, bankers, technocrats, religious bodies, farmers, software producers, seamstresses or the youth, this practical, participative, down-to-earth approach appeals far more. What do you as a worker need to be adequately rewarded for your work? We need you; you are critical to our survival. How can scarce resources be re-allocated differently to better satisfy your needs?” he stated.

He indicated that the programme would lead to strategic scenarios, strategic solutions, strategic planning and finally the acquisition of the features of a winning nation.

