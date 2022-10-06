Documentary Saves 170 Missing Children

Ms. Asamoah with one of the families that benefited from the documentary

A new documentary on the reunification of missing children in the Greater Accra and Central regions with their families has been premiered in Accra.

Titled, “Missing Children” the documentary series by multiple award-winning journalist, Regina Asamoah, focuses on her one-year journey since she started her work on helping to find and reunite missing children in the country.

The documentary featured former President, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor; former 2nd Lady, H.E Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur; National Director of Department of Social Welfare, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Comfort Asare; Country Director of Plan International Ghana, and former Minister of State/Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, who shared their thoughts on the issue of Missing Children in Ghana.

The Missing Children documentary series which was first premiered on 22nd May, 2021 has so far reunited one hundred and seventy (170) missing children with their families.

The initiative focuses on finding and reuniting missing children across the country with the ultimate goal of promoting the well-being of children by helping them grow in families.

The premiering was graced by dignitaries including the former 2nd lady, H.E Matilda Amissah –Arthur; CPP Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah; Country Director of Plan International, Solomon Tesfamariam; GJA Vice President, Linda Asante Agyei; Founder and Leader of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh; UN Eminent Peace Ambassador and Founder/Leader, Pottersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu; Development Chief of Ngleshie-Amanfrom/Chancellor of Abbeam Institute of Technology, Rev. Dr. Abbeam Ampomah Danso; representatives from the Ghana Police Service, Department of Social welfare, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, National Chief Imam Office, as well as various Residential Homes for Children etc.

Speaking in an interview, Regina Asamoah, revealed that she feels so fulfilled having reunited 170 missing children with their families in the Greater Accra and Central Regions since the inception of her Missing Children initiative in May 2021

“After the premiering of my first documentary on the Missing Children which saw the reunification of over 30 missing children, some parents whose children were missing came to plead that I continue the investigations, probably, they might find their children in my next documentary. Their appeal challenged me not to rest until I find those missing children, and I can now happily say that the Missing Children documentaries have so far reunited over 170 missing children with their families”

Also, the reigning 2019 GJA Best Female Journalist, Regina Asamoah decried that there are many cases of missing children in other regions, which equally deserve attention according to “the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 39 on the Child’s right to recovery and reintegration”.

She explained, however, that financial and logistical challenges hinder the progress of the initiative. She therefore appealed to the government, stakeholders, and corporate Ghana to support and push the “Missing Children” agenda.

“We premiered this documentary for people to know what Missing Children is doing, and what it has achieved in the past one year, despite the hurdles. The initiative has brought joy and hope to children who were trapped in orphange homes. We need support to continue”.

Regina Asamoah seized the opportunity to advise parents and guardians to ensure that their wards were taught their home addresses, phone numbers, and real names of their parents.

The chairperson for the event, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, called on the government and relevant stakeholders to support the Missing Children initiative.

She commended Regina Asamoah for her efforts in reuniting missing children in Ghana and urged her to continue with the good work.

“Missing Children has exposed the weaknesses of State Institutions especially Social Welfare Services and the Department of Children and to believe that the State has no mechanism to bridge the gap between a Missing Child and his/her parent, we must all bow our heads in shame,” Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah lamented.

Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, expressed his excitement over the documentary and appealed to the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, to recognize and reward the positive impacts of the Missing Children initiative in the subsequent National Awards Scheme.

Dignitaries at the event

UN Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana and Founder/leader, Pottersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu, in his solidarity message, also appealed to parents to prioritize the welfare of their children. He as well applauded Regina Asamoah for the initiative and called on all and sundry to support the Initiative.

Vice President of Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Linda Asante Agyei, also in her solidarity remarks, congratulated Regina Asamoah for depicting the core values of journalism with her impact on society, describing the act as “Solution Journalism”.

However, she urged Regina Asamoah to continue with her good works, move beyond the shores of Greater Accra and Central Regions to help reunite other missing children across the 14 regions.

Families who have benefitted from the “Missing Children” Documentary Series could not hide their joys with their heartwarming testimonies at the event. They thanked Ms. Regina Asamoah for her journalistic works that has brought joy to their homes.