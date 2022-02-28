Donnie McClurkin Headlines MOG’s New Wine Concert

Three-time Grammy award winner and gospel musician, Donnie McClurkin, is billed to perform at the upcoming ‘New Wine Concert’ hosted by MOGMusic.

The American gospel musician, will be ministering at the much talked about concert which comes off on March 20, 2022 at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel in Accra.

Dubbed ‘Koinonia’, the 6th edition of MOGMusic’s ‘New Wine Concert’ promises to thrill gospel music lovers to a variety of songs from the international gospel artiste.

The concert also features seasoned gospel musicians; Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Joe Mettle, Akese Brempong, Vicky Frimpong, and Michael Stuckey.

Two emerging artistes; Japhet Adjetey and Lady Teldidia will also perform at the concert.

MOGMusic, born Nana Yaw Boakye, said this year’s concert has a lot of surprises, adding that it will be different from the previous years.

“Don’t be left out of this experience, come and your lives will never be the same,” he urged the public.

Tickets for the concert are going for GH¢30 – Single, GH¢50 -Regular, GH¢50 – Double and GH¢100 – VIP. The tickets can be acquired by dialing *389*777# or at www.newwineconcert.com.