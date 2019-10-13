Don’t Allow Poverty To Destroy Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo has urged Ghanaians not to allow poverty to destroy Free SHS Policy initiated by the government.

He made this known while addressing the Students and teachers of Nkawkaw Senior High School in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to him, the reason why the nation has decided to make an investment in students and in the education sector is to help the country move closer to being fully developed.

He affirmed that “we cannot allow money to be a barrier to access to education in our time and for that matter, it is important that Ghana foster in this era through education”.

“Take full advantage of your Present here, take full advantage of your work both in and outside the classroom and make sure that the three years of studies in Nkawkaw are profitable for yourselves as well as for the nation,” he pleaded.

In furtherance, he noted that some political parties described the free SHS as a gimmick as they believed it would not work due to its expensive nature and that, they will review it when they come back to power.

He charged those going to write their final exams next year to write well and pass to shame those criticising it.

“It is your responsibility to make sure that your grades and your exams are very positive and very exemplary. Your school performs well but this year’s results should be better than the previous ones so that together you and I can say shame to those who were detractors of the policy and do not want the policy to succeed ” he pleaded.

