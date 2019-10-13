Akufo-Addo Inspects Eastern Roads

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected some ongoing works on the 10 kilometres roads in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region.

Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Darfour, briefing the President on the inspection tour, said about 3.40 kilometres of roads in the area were deteriorated, with the existing paved roads requiring improvements, including minor realignment, widening, construction of drainage structures, and surfacing, whilst 6.60km are unpaved roads requiring construction.

He noted that “Bituminous surfacing of Nkawkaw SHS-Domeabra Road (1.9kms); Agyakwa Hospital Road (1.3kms); Adoagyiri/White House Road (1.0km); ADB-Assembly Road (0.45kms); Betrams-Asuogya Road (2.1kms); Krofrom Street (0.7kms); Starting Point Road (2.0kms); Mococo Street (0.6kms); and Denkyem Street (0.3kms) are taking place”.

The Regional Minister told the President that the road projects were being undertaken by Messrs Berock Ventures Limited, with a contract duration of 27 months, with an expected completion date of 21st March, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo urged the contractor to ensure that the town roads were completed on schedule.

In all, the Department of Urban Roads is undertaking the rehabilitation and maintenance of some 153 kilometres of roads in the Region.

These are Koforidua Town Roads (26.5kms); Begoro Town Roads (17kms); Kwabeng Town Roads (10kms); Kyebi Town Roads (10kms); Asamankese Town Roads (10kms); Kade Town Roads (10kms); Akwatia Town Roads (10kms); Okere Town Roads (10kms); and Akim Oda Town Roads (10kms).

The rest are Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.5kms); Suhum Town Roads (5kms); Apedwa Town Roads (4kms); Akroso Town Roads (2.5kms); Amamprobi by-pass (2.5kms); and Abomosu Town Roads (1.5kms).

These projects are being undertaken at an estimated cost of GH¢ 387,650,853.08, with contractors having commenced work on all the projects listed above.

BY Daniel Bampoe