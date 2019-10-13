‘Delay In Posting Teachers Affecting Learning’

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Minister of Education

The Conference of Directors of Education (CODE) has observed that the delay in the recruitment, release and posting of teachers is adversely affecting teaching and learning in schools.

It has therefore recommended that recruitment, release and postings of teachers to basic schools should coincide with the academic year.

CODE made the call in a communique issued on Friday, October 11, 2019, after its biannual conference in Koforidua.

It however commended Government and the Ghana Education Service (GSE) for recruiting teachers for basic schools.

It also lauded Government for the increase in Capitation Grant for basic schools to GH¢ 10 per head.

Despite the increase, it urged that “further increase to GH¢20 per head will adequately resource the basic schools not only to promote effective teaching and learning but also sports and culture.”

Furthermore, CODE commended Government for increasing the Government of Ghana administrative grant from GH¢ 1,000 in 2016 to GH¢ 20,000 in 2019.

“We also commend Government for the introduction of the circuit supervision grant which currently stands at 4,200.00 per circuit per year,” the Communique said.

However, it appealed to Government to resource the newly created Regional and District Directorates of Education to provide the very basic infrastructure and logistics to make the work of the Directorate effective.

BY Melvin Tarlue