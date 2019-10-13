North East Region Chiefs Pledge Support For Railway Project

The Chiefs and People of the North East Region have applauded the Government for its quest to widen the railway network across the country.

They have assured the Ministry of Railways Development of their utmost support for the construction of a railway line through their region to Ouagadougou.

They gave this assurance when the Minister for Railways Development Joe Ghartey together with the Technical team of the Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project and the Consultants for the Project, Team Engineering and Vision Consult met with the Traditional Authorities, Assembly Members and other stakeholders at Nalerigu and Walewale respectively for a stakeholders’ meeting in the North East Region on Monday, 7th October 2019.

The Sector Minister and his delegation were welcomed to the North East Region by the Regional Minister Solomon Namliit Boar and the Member of Parliament for Nalerigu-Gambaga who is also the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama.

The Regional Minister Solomon Namliit Boar said they are happy about the project. He said all the stakeholders in the North East Region are ready to offer their support to the Ministry for a successful implementation of the project.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, Abu Mohammed also said they are ready to offer their lands for the Project.

Addressing the gathering, Joe Ghartey explained that the Project lies on the Eastern Corridor of Ghana.

The proposed railway line to be developed is a standard gauge railway line and starts from Mpakadan where ongoing construction of railway line from the Tema Port terminates at the Volta Lake.

The total length of the line under construction is approximately 100km. The proposed railway line will pass through Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Bimbilla to Yendi and Sheni.

It will then continue to Tamale, Walewale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo and then link Burkina Faso at the Paga-Dakota border, approximately 700km from Mpakadan. The Minister further explained that is the policy of Government to link all Regional Capitals with railway lines.

Therefore the Regional Capitals in the Volta, Oti, North, North East and Upper East Regions will be linked to the railway network.

The Minister reiterated that it was the vision of the President to bring development and transformation to the entire country and that the Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project will bring transformation and development to the Northern part of the country.

He said the consultants, Team Engineering and Vision Consult are done with the pre-feasibility studies and were expected to complete the feasibility report by December 2019.

He further said that the procurement process was ongoing and it was expected to end with the choosing of a successful bidder by the second quarter of 2020.

Prior to the stakeholders meeting, Joe Ghartey and the delegation called on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, at the Nayiri Palace at Nelerigu.

The Nayiri welcomed the team and applauded Government for its vision to extend rail transport to the Northern part of the country.

He expressed high hopes that this move will bring great economic turnaround in the Region and also improve the living conditions of his people.

He assured Government that he and his people are ready to support the Railways Ministry bring the rail line to their Region.

Joe Ghartey thanked the Nayiri for his support for the project.

He said the Ministry will continue to be in constant talks with them since they form an integral part of the project.

The Minister took the opportunity to thank Hajia Alima Mahama for her immense support for his Ministry.

He informed the Nayiri that all over the country his Ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The cooperation between the two Ministries has given a boost in the development of the railway sector, Hon Joe Ghartey said.

The Minister also took the opportunity to thank Dr. Sagre Bambangi, MP for Walewale and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture for his immense support.

After the meetings, the delegation proceeded to Burkina Faso to meet with their counterparts.