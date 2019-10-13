Presidential Staffer Donates To Tafo Traditional Council

Dr Serwaa Donko

A presidential staffer, Dr Serwaa Donko has donated over 120 streetlights, office equipment – including laptops and printers, and drinks to the Tafo Traditional Council in Kumasi as part of activities marking her 35 birthday .

The donation, according to her, formed part of her widow’s mite contribution to the Tafo community where she was born.

Dr Serwaa, a Presidential Staffer, also wanted to help illuminate the community to fight criminal activities in the area at night, noting that “I also got way more satisfaction out of giving rather than having presents all to myself on my birthdays.”

The presidential staffer explained that since a birthday is a very special day she decided to look for a unique and meaningful way to celebrate her accomplishments and milestones, and considered giving back to society.

Chief of Tafo, Nana Agyen Frimpong II, who expressed his profound gratitude, said Dr Serwaa’s donation was “very unusual” and described it as an “amazing philanthropic attitude of an incredible young lady”.

He prayed for good health for the presidential staffer and asked God to always give her a good heart towards the development of Tafo and mankind.

The chief called for unity among residents of the community to help develop the area, pointing out that Tafo still needs good roads, electricity, portable water and decent school infrastructures to make it a good place to live.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi