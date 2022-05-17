Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper and songwriter, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, popularly known in showbiz as Eno Barony, has expressed her delight to work with her colleague rappers if she’s given the opportunity.

Eno Barony, who has worked with acts such as Sister Deborah, Sista Afia, Strong man, Efya, Yaw Tog, Amerado, among others, indicated that collaborating with her colleague rappers has been part of her dream.

She advised her colleague rappers in the industry not to be scared to feature her in their songs.

Credited with songs such as ‘Force Them To Play Nonsense’, ‘Ay3 Ka’, ‘Fear No Man’, ‘Rap Goddess’, ‘God is a Woman’, ‘Yentie Obia’, ‘Heavy Load’, ‘Enough is Enough’, among others, Eno Barony in an interview mentioned that she hardly does a lot of features because fans try to pitch her against colleague rappers, and make it seem as if they are scared of her.

“Please don’t be scared to feature me. I heard people are afraid to feature me. When we are doing the song, we are not there to kill each other. We are there to collaborate and make good music,” she added.

She indicated that anytime she does a feature with a female artiste, there’s no problem, but when it is with a male rapper, people tend to have different connotations about it.

Eno Barony announced her presence in the music industry in 2014 with her first single, ‘Wats Ma Name’.

She later recorded more songs including ‘Megye Wo Boy’ in 2015, in which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

In 2016, she recorded a single, ‘Daawa’ with Shatta Wale, and also worked with hiplife rapper, Kwaw Kese on a single titled ‘Gari’.

Other collaborations include singles, ‘Touch the Body’ with Stonebwoy and ‘King of Queens’ with Medikal.

In 2017, she released a song titled ‘Juice Me’, followed by another single with Ebony Reigns, titled ‘Obiaa Ba Ny3’.

She is credited with some awards including Rapper of the Year Award at the 2021 3Music Awards and Best Female Rap Act in Africa at 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards.

BY George Clifford Owusu