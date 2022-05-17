Tourism Ministry Assures ATWAG Of Support

George Quaye

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Awal, has promised to support the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG).

The minister gave this assurance when the current executives of the association, led by its President, George Quaye, paid a courtesy call on him, Thursday, May 12.

The meeting was also to introduce the newly elected executives of ATWAG to Dr. Mohammed Awal.

George Quaye revealed that the association was poised to collaborate with the ministry to project its mandate.

He pleaded with the minister for an office space to facilitate operations of ATWAG.

Dr. Awal, who was pleased to receive the executive body of ATWAG, said he is confident of a great partnership with the association.

The current executives of ATWAG are George Nii Armah Quaye (President), Livingstone Lotsu (Vice President), Hagar Gyebuwaa Owusu (Treasurer), Rebekah Awuah (Secretary), Vera Adu-Amaning (Organiser), Stanley Awuku Wilson (Research Officer) and Gloria Akpene-Acquah, aka MzGee (Public Relations Officer).