‘Don’t Crucify Stars Yet’

Avram Grant

Former Black Stars manager Avram Grant has pointed out that it is too early to crucify the Black Stars following their 2-2 draw Group F opener.

Ghana began their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign picking just a point against Benin.

The even result has sparked a lot of discussions among the football fraternity.

In a WhatsApp chat, he said, “It is just a game; they will improve as the tournament progresses. Don’t crucify them yet. It is too early to do that. “

Grant guided the Black Stars to the finals when Equatorial Guinea hosted the championship in 2015.

Kwasi Appiah’s men will next face Cameroun this Saturday in their second group game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum