Dede Is Ghana AFCON Top Scorer

Dede Ayew scored Ghana’s equaliser against Benin

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has become the country’s all-time top scorer in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old scored his historic ninth goal during Ghana’s thrilling 2-2 with Benin in their opening Group F game at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday.

The well-taken 10th minute strike saw him surpass teammate Asamoah Gyan who has 8 goals to his credit.

Ayew made his Black Stars debut as a teenager in 2008 under Claude LeRoy and has since become an influential member of the team.

He was given the leadership role by Kwasi Appiah ahead of this year’s tournament and will hope to be the first captain to win a trophy for the national side since 1982.

The four-time winners will next face defending champions Cameroon in their second Group F game on Saturday.