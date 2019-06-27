The Draw Is OK -Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana General Captain Asamoah Gyan says Black Stars’ 2-2 stalemate against Benin is okay.

Gyan, who was an unused substitute, also mentioned that it was good the team picked a point in their Group F opening fixture.

The Kayserispor attacker described the red card John Boye suffered as unfortunate, and pointed out that the team is regrouping tactically for their second game.

Ghana drew 2-2 against Benin, fighting from a goal down to lead 2-1 through the Ayew brothers ‒ Dede and Jordan ‒ till the Beninois levelled.

And in a post-match interview, he said, “The draw is okay, it is good we didn’t lose the game. The one point is very important. The red card really affected us but we managed to soak the pressure. We will go back to the board and come back stronger. We are hoping for the best and looking forward to the next game.”

And responding to his impression about the Ayew goals, he said, “… great goals, great goals. In tournaments, you need goals.”

Benin drew first blood when the game was taking shape in the early minutes.

Ghana captain Dede cancelled the lead and his younger brother made it two before recess, but Benin pulled even.

Ghana will face current group leaders and defending champions, Cameroun, this Saturday in their second Group F game.