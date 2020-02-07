Don’t Date A Producer To Be A Star – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey

Actress and musician Emelia Brobbey has said female artistes do not have to be romantically involved with their producers to become stars.

The ‘Fa Me Ko’ singer was speaking in an interview with Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3FM on Thursday.

The actor dispelled the notion that a female artiste can only make it in the industry if she dates or is romantically involved with her managers due to assertion that if a producer is not romantically involved with a female act, she cannot be managed properly.

Emelia Brobbey said, “I believe in something: If you’re a woman and you believe in yourself and you love your pride as a woman, it doesn’t matter, career can be career and love affair or relationship or intimacy should be another thing altogether.

“So, I don’t think getting intimate with a producer or an executive producer is something that will help you [become a big star]. I believe in talent and those who are confident to be in the job. So, to me, I don’t really buy that idea because I know someone like Akosua Agyapong, she was married and the producer was not the husband; Ewurama Badu, it wasn’t the husband managing her affairs.”

“Efya is a great singer but she’s not married or I have not openly seen her with her boyfriend trying to promote her but she’s a big star. That’s why I’m saying it doesn’t matter; you don’t have to date your manager or executive producer to become big,” Emelia added.

–Classfmonline