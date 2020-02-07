Ebony Reigns Is 2 Years On Saturday

Ebony Reigns

Saturday, February 8 marks exactly two years since Ebony Reigns passed on.

The ‘Maame Hwɛ’ crooner died in a gruesome road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road in February 2018.

A Jeep with registration AS 497-16 she was travelling in from Sunyani to Kumasi had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Ebony, who was 20 years old at that time, died with two other persons ‒ a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a lady friend called Frankie

The driver of the vehicle escaped death.

Fans of the songstress are expected to be celebrating her memory with different activities, including sharing her images on social media in the coming weekend.

Already, Ebony’s father, Starboy Kwarteng, is preparing towards a memorial birthday party which would be held in honour of the late Ebony Reigns on February 16 at his residence in Dansoman, Accra.

In earlier reports, he revealed that he is expecting about 300 people for this year’s memorial birthday, including some of Ghana’s influential celebrities.

Ebony Reigns made a huge impact in the music industry despite her short time in the industry, and she definitely won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

By Francis Addo